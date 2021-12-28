Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

