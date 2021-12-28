Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.23 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

