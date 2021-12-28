Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.46.

CFLT opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.