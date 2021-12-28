Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Citigroup 29.23% 13.12% 1.04%

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23 Citigroup 0 6 11 0 2.65

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.22, suggesting a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.33 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.78 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.38 $11.05 billion $10.70 5.67

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets

