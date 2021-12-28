Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 25,137 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $61,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.