Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.