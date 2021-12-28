Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,674 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $574.01. 20,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

