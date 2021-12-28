Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $2.26 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IDA traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 122,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

