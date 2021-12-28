Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases New Stake in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aldel Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aldel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 215,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Aldel Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

