CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. 805,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,559. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.