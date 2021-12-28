Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 52-Week High at $566.63

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $566.63 and last traded at $565.37, with a volume of 32573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $563.47.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.14. The stock has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.