COVA (COVA) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $183,709.19 and approximately $5,176.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007151 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

