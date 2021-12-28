CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.