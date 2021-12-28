Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $21,410,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

