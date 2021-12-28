Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 405,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 227,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 358,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

