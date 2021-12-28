Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

