Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,222,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,586,834 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT opened at $23.09 on Friday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

