Critical Contrast: Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) vs. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Cameco -2.42% -1.54% -1.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snow Lake Resources and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cameco has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Cameco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Cameco $1.34 billion 6.82 -$39.69 million ($0.07) -328.95

Snow Lake Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco.

Summary

Cameco beats Snow Lake Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

