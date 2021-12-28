Critical Contrast: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.29% 0.43% 0.23% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Iota Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 4.97 -$491.00 million $0.33 70.58 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.00 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.