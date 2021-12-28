Critical Survey: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AEye alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AEye and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 5 4 1 0 1.60

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.97%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $40.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 1.75 $299.00 million $3.50 10.00

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Allison Transmission 16.75% 51.91% 8.50%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats AEye on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.