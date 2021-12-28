Critical Survey: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and Avalon GloboCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.38 million 64.21 -$12.68 million ($0.12) -8.58

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon GloboCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% Avalon GloboCare -651.85% -284.71% -92.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgileThought and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AgileThought beats Avalon GloboCare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

