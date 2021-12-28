Critical Survey: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comcast and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 1 4 19 0 2.75 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comcast presently has a consensus target price of $63.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comcast and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $103.56 billion 2.23 $10.53 billion $3.10 16.28 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 12.73% 14.88% 5.11% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comcast beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, th

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

