Critical Survey: IDW Media (IDW) and The Competition

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IDW Media has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% IDW Media Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.33%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million -$13.80 million -2.98 IDW Media Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

