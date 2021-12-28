Critical Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64% Azure Power Global -21.16% -3.66% -0.61%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PPL and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 4 3 0 2.43 Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 108.46%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than PPL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.99 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.27 Azure Power Global $208.30 million 3.87 -$57.30 million ($1.00) -16.73

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azure Power Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

