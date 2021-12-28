Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.49

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 1749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.