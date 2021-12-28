Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.22

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 2973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

