CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $799.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855 over the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

