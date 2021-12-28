CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $492,341.72 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70.

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.23. 1,518,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.