CryptoTask Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,957.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $345,805.99 and approximately $56,957.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,264 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

