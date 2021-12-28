CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 221.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 256.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CSX by 172.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 607,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 384,670 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CSX by 236.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 479,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

