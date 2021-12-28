CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $115.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the highest is $116.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 432,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,155. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.