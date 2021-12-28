CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $115.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the highest is $116.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 432,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,155. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

