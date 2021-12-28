Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Daseke reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $606.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.