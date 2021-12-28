Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

DGRO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

