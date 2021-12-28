DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $153.07 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,731,733 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

