Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

