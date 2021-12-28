DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.58 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 6% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.58 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006437 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

