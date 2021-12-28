Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,603 shares.The stock last traded at $42.11 and had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of research firms have commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.