Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Delek US stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,526. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.