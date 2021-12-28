Dent Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $419.40 million and approximately $53.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

