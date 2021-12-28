Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 14,438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 508.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,538.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,184. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

