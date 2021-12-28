Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. 95,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,615. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $162.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

