Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 181,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,025,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

