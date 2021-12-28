Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.16 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. The company had a trading volume of 374,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average of $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

