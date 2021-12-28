Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $828,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 10.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 60,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583,254. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

