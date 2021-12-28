DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

