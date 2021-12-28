Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.