DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 279,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,989,661 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

