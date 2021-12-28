Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

