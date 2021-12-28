Diversified LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

