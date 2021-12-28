Diversified LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

